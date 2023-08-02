Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Country Education Foundation Yass turns 25

Updated August 2 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Committee of Country Education Foundation Yass Valley. Image supplied.
Committee of Country Education Foundation Yass Valley. Image supplied.

Country Education Foundation [CEF] of Yass Valley is preparing to celebrate its 25th anniversary later this year, becoming just the second CEF foundation to do so.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.