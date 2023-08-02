A man convicted of attempting to possess a marketable quantity of drugs and other offences will be eligible for parole at the end of 2024.
Ryan Harvison, of Goulburn, was sentenced in District Court on Wednesday, August 2 to a maximum three years, eight months in prison. A non-parole period of two years, two months applies.
He previously pleaded guilty to six charges of attempting to possess a marketable quantity of unlawful imported border controlled drug and one count each of deal with the proceeds of crime greater than $100,000 and supplying a large commercial quantity of imported border controlled drug. They encompass state and Commonwealth offences.
However on Wednesday Judge Mark Williams said he would not convict or sentence Harvison on one drug possession charge.
Harvison appeared by audio-visual link in prison greens.
The court heard the charges were laid after police raided his Goulburn home on June 22, 2022 and seized 1062 grams of methylamphetamine and $1580 in cash belonging to Harvison.
Judge Williams said there was "a reasonable degree of initiative" shown by the accused in a "criminal syndicate" that engaged in encrypted messaging and communication to deliver drugs.
"The defence submission is that the offending is below the mid-range over a short time...," he said.
"He (Harvison) appears to have received further instruction from people higher up."
Judge Williams read from a sentencing report, stating that Harvison had excluded himself from Goulburn pubs and clubs after losing a significant amount of money on poker machines during the COVID pandemic.
"It's a fairly sad story that people trying to extract themselves from debt get involved in drugs," he said.
The judge said Harvison had an amphetamine addiction and had been diagnosed with a depressive illness. The sentencing report also included a statement from Harvison's mother that he had behavioural issues when young and suffered a stroke at age 13.
Judge Williams said Harvison had significant family support and "numerous references from people who'd known him a long time had expressed "shock and sadness" over the drug charges.
ALSO READ: Bethany fights chronic illness with a smile
He told the court the Crown conceded the guilty pleas but argued that the "need for deterrence and punishment was at the forefront of the court exercise."
"Addiction is not generally a mitigating factor," Judge Williams said.
"...The Crown accepts incarceration would create hardship for his family."
But he said the defence pointed to the absence of prior offences by Harvison, the "unlikelihood" of further offence, his guilty plea and expressions of regret and remorse.
The Judge said he must consider the totality of Commonwealth and State offences.
He made a finding of "special circumstances" for the state offences, the guilty pleas, the fact it was Harvison's first time in custody, that he'd expressed remorse and would undergo drug and alcohol rehabilitation. Judge Williams said this would enhance Harvison's prospects of rehabilitation.
He sentenced Harvison to three years, eight months' prison on one charge each of dealing with the proceeds of crime and supplying a prohibited drug. It carried a non-parole period of two years and two months.
On five charges of possess a marketable quantity of unlawful imported border controlled drug, he sentenced Harvison to three years, four months' prison with a non-parole period of two years.
These are to be served concurrently. Judge Williams said given Harvison's time in custody, he would be eligible for parole in December, 2024.
Asked whether he understood the sentence, Harvison replied: "Yes".
His family became emotional as the judge handed down his finding.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.