The large-scale search by NSW Police and the State Emergency Services [SES] for missing Yass woman, Tina Quinn, has been called off, but police are still searching for her.
That was according to Goulburn Officer in Charge, Inspector Matt Hinton, on Wednesday, August 2.
The update follows an emotional plea made by Adrian Quinn at a press conference on Friday, July 21 to help find his missing wife.
"Our friends and relatives need to know you're safe, I need to know you're safe," Mr Quinn said.
The 34-year-old was reported missing on Monday, July 16.
Mr Quinn said he was able to text with his wife in the "early evening" of Sunday, July 16, but could not reach her later that night and became concerned.
"I'm pleading for anyone who may have seen Tina or her 4WD anywhere to get into contact with police," Mr Quinn said.
Her disappearance on the eve of Missing Persons Week 2023 prompted a large-scale search, however Inspector Hinton confirmed on Wednesday, August 2 that this has now been called off.
A police media spokesman said the search ceased on July 23.
