The Crookwell Country Weekend proved to be one of the biggest weekends on the calendar but a council has acknowledged it ran well over budget.
At a recent meeting, Upper Lachlan Shire councillors agreed to shift a total $133,076 from both restricted and unrestricted cash reserves to prop up the festival.
The March 18 and 19 event brought big name artists to the town, including Shannon Noll, Ross Wilson, the Bushwhackers, Isaiah Firebrace and Catherine Britt for a Saturday night concert. The weekend also included busking and 'Beaut Ute' competitions and a large street parade of performers, vintage vehicles and more.
While the festival's return after the COVID-19 pandemic's interruption proved a tourism boon for the area, its expenditure exceeded funding.
Council CEO Alex Waldron did not answer questions on how much was allocated for the event. However she said the council received $239,651 from the Reconnecting Regional NSW events funding program. This money contributed to the Taralga rodeo, Christmas carols, Crookwell Christmas Fair and the Country Weekend. She declined comment on how much of this went towards the weekend festival.
But in a closed session at the council's July 20 meeting, councillors endorsed a recommendation to allocate $69,803 from internal restricted cash reserves and and $63,273 from unrestricted cash reserves to cover the festival's shortfall.
"The event, although successful was more costly than initially projected and the ticket sales were lower than anticipated, hence the need to cover this variance," Ms Waldron said.
The matter was considered in closed session on the basis it related to "personnel matters concerning particular individuals."
Ms Waldron did not answer whether there had been sufficient oversight to ensure the event stayed in budget.
However she said the festival would not be held next year as the 2023 event was grant funded.
While not wishing to comment on the reallocation, Crookwell businessman, Floyd Davies said the amount of council tourism promotion over the past year had brought a welcome injection.
"I think the tourism office and the council have down a lot to promote the town and shire," he said.
"...The Country Weekend and the Christmas Fair were a significant boost for pubs, clubs, cafes and boutique businesses. All the feedback was tremendous and there was a huge uptick.
"As a small town, you also need activities like that to bring people together. That is so important."
The reallocation of funds came just weeks before the councillors voted an an extraordinary meeting to endorse a special rate variation in principle. A consultant will be appointed to complete a series of reports to gauge whether there's sufficient case. Community consultation will also be undertaken before any potential application to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal.
