Playwell Events will bring their annual brick show to the Goulburn Workers Club.
From play tables to unleash your creativity to displays of the work of professional LEGO artists, the day is sure to promote your inner LEGO master.
Visitors to this year's show can expect to see many different models newly-built creations using LEGO as well as a couple of popular models from previous years.
Along with the sculptures and play tables, there will also be interactive displays available for children and adults alike to interact with to further their LEGO knowledge.
Playwell will be holding three workshops for people to come and experience the wonderful world of the world famous toy.
The first session kicks off at 10am on Sunday, August 6 at the Goulburn Workers Club.
Following the first session, will be more two hour sessions run throughout the day right up until 4pm.
Tickets to attend are $10 per person and can be purchased through their website.
