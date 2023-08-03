Thousands of dollars are on offer for volunteers in the community.
Federal Member for Hume Angus Taylor is inviting local community groups to apply for a Volunteer Grant.
Mr Taylor said grants between $1000 and $5000 are available to buy small equipment for volunteers, for reimbursing volunteer fuel, transport or training costs, or to support promotional activities.
Mr Taylor said that the grants will contribute to the region in a very big way.
"This program is always very popular in Hume," he said.
"Volunteering plays such an important role in this region. It brings people together and makes our local communities better places to live.
"To be eligible under this round, applicants must be not-for-profit and have a minimum of 40 per cent of volunteers working for the organisation."
Expressions of interest to register for the grant close at 5pm on Friday September 1, 2023.
Successful groups will then be invited to submit a full application assessed by the Department of Social Services.
Expression of interest forms are available for collection at the Goulburn and Camden Electorate Offices or can be found at Mr Taylor's website.
Further information, including detailed guidelines and eligibility criteria, is available on the Department of Social Services website.
