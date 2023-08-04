Goulburn Mulwaree Youth Council has teamed up with Back to the Arcade to bring a night of laser tag competition.
The evening of laser fun is inviting schools from across the district to go head-to-head in the ultimate high school laser tag challenge.
The evening, among other events will be kicking off the annual Lilac City Festival that brings the community together over three days for more fun filled activities including the parade, a battle-of-the-bands concert and many more.
The event will be taking place on Friday, September 29 from 7pm at Back to the Arcade at 1 Sports Way.
To register your team go to the Lilac City Festival Facebook page before entries close.
