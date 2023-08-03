Court imposes bond after woman's 'disgraceful' text messages

A magistrate has reprimanded a woman for sending what she described as "disgraceful" text messages to another female.
Lerissa Thorpe, 31, of Goulburn, pleaded guilty in Local Court on Tuesday, August 1 to one charge of using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend.
READ MORE:
The court heard that on May 7, Thorpe sent a series of messages to another woman in Goulburn. Magistrate Geraldine Beattie said one of them stated: "I'll destroy your house until you don't have a roof over your head and you'll get what's coming." Another read: "If you thought it was bad in the past... I'll make sure you can't walk..."
Magistrate Beattie said it was one of 12 text messages Thorpe sent to the woman after the former became enraged.
"It's really alarming that this is the way you responded," she said.
"You're an adult with children and this is the way you behave..."
Solicitor Matt Adam said his client had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.
"The facts speak for themselves. The messages are completely inappropriate and quite atrocious."
Mr Adam said Thorpe conceded she "lost it" after becoming aware of "interactions" between certain parties.
ALSO READ:
"She acknowledges she reacted in a way that was completely inappropriate, threatening and intimidating. She accepts she needs to handle her mental health better," he said.
He told the court that Thorpe suffered anxiety and depression and had sought help from a health provider. She had grown up in Goulburn, left school in Year 9, had worked in hospitality and childcare and was currently employed in a retail store.
Mr Adam said his client was unable to do community service, due to family responsibilities, but asked for a Commonwealth bond, requiring supervision and compliance with a mental health plan.
While acknowledging the early guilty plea, Magistrate Beattie said she was concerned about Thorpe's behaviour.
"Words like appalling and inappropriate have been used. It's disgraceful," she said.
The magistrate said Thorpe had only seen a doctor last week and secured a mental health plan. She told the court this should have been "quicker" given the offences occurred on May 7.
She convicted Thorpe and placed her on a 15-month Commonwealth good behaviour bond. It is conditional on acceptance of Community Corrections instructions and adherence to the mental health plan.
Magistrate Beattie also granted a final apprehended violence order to protect the victim and her family.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.