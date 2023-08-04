One of the fan highlights of a day spent at Oz Comic-Con is being able to hear guests speak about anything and everything that they've worked on.
And in a normal year, that's exactly what would happen. But this year, as the SAG-AFTRA strike continues in America, it limits what actors can talk about at events like this weekend's one in Canberra.
So when Oz Comic-Con Canberra's guests - Luke Mitchell (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D), Matt Ryan (Arrowverse), and Rebecca Breeds (The Originals) - there will be a limit to what they can talk about.
"The dust is settling on things at the moment and the actors know what they can and can't talk to fans about," Oz Comic-Con's Zac Fitz-Roy says.
"There has been a bit of back and forth with agents in the last couple of weeks but we've got there. And the big thing is they can't talk about struck projects."
Of course, the event is not just about the celebrities that spend time doing panels, giving autographs and posing for photographs. For the second year in Canberra, the event will dish up something for every kind of pop culture fan, including talent from the worlds of literature, illustration and cosplay, exclusive merchandise, workshops and gaming spaces.
"I have never seen an event where everyone comes together like they do at Comic-Con. It is one of the most welcoming events that I work on," Fitz-Roy says.
"And we saw great community support for Comic-Con last year and there's a really strong pop culture fan base in Canberra and it's great to be back."
For those wanting to showcase take their cosplay skills, there is also the Oz Comic-Con Australian Championships of Cosplay.
It is the largest cosplay contest in Australia, taking place from the west coast to the east coast. The winner from Canberra's event will join the other top cosplayers to battle it out, at the grand champion round at Oz Comic-Con Sydney.
"Even if you're not into cosplay, even if you don't dress up, it's always amazing to see how much work goes into making these costumes," Fitz-Roy says.
"The detail is incredible and having the championship in Canberra means Canberrans can show what they can do."
Oz Comic-Con is at EPIC on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets from ozcomiccon.com/canberra or at the door.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
