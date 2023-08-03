Transform your vehicle of choice into a colourful float and cruise down Auburn Street to kick off the annual festival.
The 2023 Lilac City Festival is just weeks away and now is the time to register your business to be a part of the parade.
Organisers are hoping to make the 72nd event bigger and better than ever.
The festival kicks off from Friday, September 29 with the parade heading down Auburn Street on Sunday, October 1 at 11am.
Business that register are given the opportunity to inform attendees about what they contribute to the community of Goulburn.
All organisations whether it be volunteering, supporting, community or local business are welcome to come help build community spirit and pride all while telling people all about your contributions to Goulburn and surrounding regions.
Registrations can be made by filling out a form on the Lilac City Festival Facebook page by Friday, September 22.
