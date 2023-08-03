Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Lilac City festival calls on businesses to sign up to be part of the annual Goulburn parade

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated August 3 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Attendees of the 2022 festival. Image by The Goulburn Post.
Attendees of the 2022 festival. Image by The Goulburn Post.

Transform your vehicle of choice into a colourful float and cruise down Auburn Street to kick off the annual festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.