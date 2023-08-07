Come watch Shakespeare's play, 'The Twelfth Night'. The event put on by the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre [GPAC] shows the story of Viola disguising herself as her brother in order to survive her new life in a new land. Heather Fairburn tells the romantic comedy accompanied by music from Sarah Blasko. Twelfth Night ultimately asks to find light in the darkness. The play will be taking place at 163 Auburn Street Goulburn on Tuesday, August 8 from 7.30pm. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
Author and Historian, Colin Dennett, is passionate about sharing the history of this small community. Colin has spent the past 30 years collecting a wealth of information, photos and material that highlight the early contributions of the people of Lake Bathurst. The exhibition will be taking place at 184/194 Bourke Street, Goulburn on Thursday, August 10 from 12.30. Email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4435
The Goulburn Club hosts an open mic night on the second Friday of each month. Everyone is welcome and anyone can get on stage. Performers including musicians, singer/songwriters, poets, and comedians are encouraged to join in and show off their talent. Soloists and groups regularly appear and the variety is always entertaining. Each act performs for 10 to 15 minutes. Simply turn up and put your name on the whiteboard to secure a spot. The next open mic night is on Friday, August 11 at 7.30pm to 10.30pm. It's at Market Street, Goulburn. Email secretary@goulburnclub.com.au Phone 4821 2043.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, licensed bar and café facilities available in air-conditioned facilities overlooking the track. Racing starts around midday with 12 races over three hours. Interstate races are also broadcast and the TAB wagers on these throughout the day. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound Racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The next event is on Friday, August 11 from 10am to 5pm at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4821 4465.
The Marulan Book Exchange is a monthly event run by local volunteers. It provides a valuable resource for locals and visitors alike, and is one of the last NSW book exchanges. Bring your books and grab some new titles. It's on the second Saturday of the month [August 12] from 10am to 1pm at 93 George Street, Marulan. Phone 0409 244 574.
With over 130 clubs, Bjelke-Petersen School of Physical Culture is Australia's longest-running and premier Physie organisation. Physie is a synchronised, team-based dance sport that's social, fun and an excellent low impact dance and aerobic activity. Goulburn Physie will be hosting a friendly interclub competition. Clubs will be attending the Goulburn Interclub from across NSW and the ACT with a range of competitors aged from four years to over 60. The event will be taking place at 45 Braidwood Road, Goulburn on Saturday, August 12 from 1pm and Sunday, August 13 from 10am. Email info@goulburnphysie.com.au. Phone 0421 521 542
Rotary Parkside Markets have something for everyone. From coffee to flowers, food, preserves, plants, candles, jewellery and more. All money raised goes to Rotary charities and projects. The Rotary Parkside Markets take place on Saturday, August 12 at Montague Street near Belmore Park, Goulburn. Phone 0477 258 006.
NEON WEEKENDZ are bringing in pop-up stalls and food trucks that will serve up a delicious variety of tastes, scents and festival favourites. Satisfy your taste buds at the food and beverage vendors. Entry to the show is free and ride armbands are available online for $30 and individual rides $8 each per ride ticket, per person. The show will be taking place at 45 Braidwood Road, Goulburn on Saturday, August 12. Email aceattractions@yahoo.com. Phone 0438 984 279
Come learn all about local wines from Corang Estate owner and winemaker Michael Bynon. Mr Bynon started out as a barman and has now built a career in on and off-premise wine sales. Learn about how the wine is made as well as how to serve and enjoy your favourites. The education program will be taking place at Shop 2, 1-3 Braidwood Road, Tarago on Saturday, August 12. Email sales@corangestate.com.au. Phone 0400 102 781
Diesel brings their Australian tour to Goulburn. This captivating showcase of greatest hits, coupled with Diesel's love for the blues has been exclusively designed for theatres as an intimate two-set solo concert. Audiences at these shows will also be among the first to hear brand-new music before the official release. Diesel's extraordinary solo blues album 'Alone with Blues' has garnered well-deserved recognition, reaching the aria top 20 and claiming the number one spot on the Australian blues and roots airplay chart. The show will be taking place at 163 Auburn Street, Goulburn on Sunday, August 13 from 6pm. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
