The Goulburn Club hosts an open mic night on the second Friday of each month. Everyone is welcome and anyone can get on stage. Performers including musicians, singer/songwriters, poets, and comedians are encouraged to join in and show off their talent. Soloists and groups regularly appear and the variety is always entertaining. Each act performs for 10 to 15 minutes. Simply turn up and put your name on the whiteboard to secure a spot. The next open mic night is on Friday, August 11 at 7.30pm to 10.30pm. It's at Market Street, Goulburn. Email secretary@goulburnclub.com.au Phone 4821 2043.