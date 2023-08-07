Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Witness some sport, go to a show and learn about wine in Goulburn this week

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated August 7 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Come see one of Shakespeare's most iconic plays. Image by Pexels.
Come see one of Shakespeare's most iconic plays. Image by Pexels.

Bell Shakespeare's Twelfth Night 

Come watch an iconic play in Goulburn

Come watch Shakespeare's play, 'The Twelfth Night'. The event put on by the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre [GPAC] shows the story of Viola disguising herself as her brother in order to survive her new life in a new land. Heather Fairburn tells the romantic comedy accompanied by music from Sarah Blasko. Twelfth Night ultimately asks to find light in the darkness. The play will be taking place at 163 Auburn Street Goulburn on Tuesday, August 8 from 7.30pm. Email GPAC@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.