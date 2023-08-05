Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Comment

Modern advances seem determined to make our lives more difficult

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated August 5 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grumpy Old Man: some technology leaves me cold, and hot
Grumpy Old Man: some technology leaves me cold, and hot

In his Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy books, Douglas Adams wrote that while there were many who embraced evolution and advances in technology, there were other who believed that even coming down out of the trees was a mistake.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.