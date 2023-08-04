Goulburn Post
Rotary Science Engineering Challenge brings schools together from Goulburn region

By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated August 4 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 4:00pm
Trinity Catholic College Students Max Charles, Lewis Green and Dylan Greenwood. Picture by Jacqueline Lyons.
School students from around the district joined together for the annual Science and Engineering Challenge.

