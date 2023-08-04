The 2024 Brigadoon Chieftain of the Day has been announced.
The president and committee of the Bundanoon Highland Gathering are delighted to announce that the Chieftain for the day will be Captain Ian J Young, AM, RAN BSc MD MHA FRACGP FRACS FAOrthA FRCSEd FSAScot.
Captain Ian Young is a medical officer and orthopaedic surgeon in the Royal Australian Navy and serves as Director Fleet Health at Fleet Headquarters in Sydney.
He has deployed operationally to Afghanistan, Iraq, Papua New Guinea and Indonesia and has deployed on numerous sea and shore-based exercises. His clinical interests include trauma, hip and knee arthroplasty, sports injury and shoulder surgery.
Captain Young is highly involved in the Scottish community. He is President of St Andrew's First Aid Australia, Vice President of the Melbourne Highland Games and Celtic Festival, Vice President of the Robert Burns Cub of Melbourne, committee member of the Scottish Australian Heritage Council, committee member of Scots of Victoria Coordinating Group, and member of The Melbourne Scots.
He is the Youngs of Scotland Commissioner for Australia.
He is a Fellow of the Society of Antiquaries of Scotland and a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.
Captain Young is of Scottish descent from Ayrshire with a keen interest in genealogy. He is a member of the Scottish Genealogy Society and the East Ayrshire Family History Society.
He is also member of the Heraldry Society of Scotland and of The Lord Lyon Society.
He was granted Ensigns Armorial by Lord Lyon King of Arms in 2022 as matriculated on the 75th page of the 94th Volume of the Public Register of All Arms and Bearings in Scotland.
Captain Young was appointed as a Member (AM) of the Order of Australia in the Military Division on the Australia Day 2019 Honours List.
He and his wife Vanessa permanently reside in Melbourne and have four children.
Bundanoon will become Brigadoon on Saturday April 6, 2024.
