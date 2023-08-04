Goulburn Post
Council injects more money into Goulburn Regional Hockey complex

Louise Thrower
Louise Thrower
August 4 2023
The new hockey complex has helped nurture hockey talent, says Goulburn and District Hockey Association president, Sharney Fleming. A new clubhouse and technical room are being completed. Picture by Tammi Grady.
Additional improvements at Goulburn's new hockey complex will cement it as a state-of-the-art facility and help grow the sport.

