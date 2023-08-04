Additional improvements at Goulburn's new hockey complex will cement it as a state-of-the-art facility and help grow the sport.
That's the view of Goulburn Hockey Association president, Sharney Fleming, who is welcoming a further $660,000 council injection to improve accessibility.
READ MORE:
Councillors agreed to the expenditure at their July meeting. It will pay for a pedestrian access from Finlay Road to the hockey centre, including approvals; changes to internal paths and access ramps to satisfy accessibility requirements; and removal of "unexpected" asbestos finds. The money will also fund other accessibility works, rubber flooring in common areas and additional painting in the amenities buildings.
A report stated that during construction of new amenities and refurbishment of the existing building, it became clear that accessibility challenges needed to be addressed to satisfy development application conditions.
"Completion of these works will satisfy accessibility requirements and provide the community with improved pedestrian flow in and around the complex," the report stated.
Mrs Fleming said the gradient from Finlay Road to the Workers Arena hockey complex was too steep for pedestrians. Ramps at the top of the clubhouse would also give people with disabilities easier access.
"The council has been very good in getting us a state-of-the-art facility," she said
"They got in an accessibility adviser and consultant to make sure it was available for everyone."
ARW Multigroup is refurbishing a technical room for play officials, complete with meeting space. It is also building a new amenities block.
The works are the finishing touches on the $8 million Goulburn Regional Hockey Complex, officially opened in March, 2022.
Mrs Fleming said the project had turned a "bad situation" into something great. The sport was left in limbo after the Goulburn Workers Club decided it wouldn't continue the hockey fields' maintenance. After much negotiation, the council bought the 3.3 hectare site from the Club for $3m, secured grant funding and built the new complex. Lighting upgrades have also been completed.
Mrs Fleming said the Association was trying to secure grant funding for a third field to accommodate the growing sport.
More than 600 Goulburn and district players use the field, including the "exploding" junior ranks. Mrs Fleming said the hockey talent in the region was "unbelievable" and the complex had nurtured playing ranks.
"We've been able to start up a new program for under-seven and under-nine players that takes them back to basics," she said.
"We thought we'd get 40 children but 120 have registered. They take those skills, go back and play with their clubs. It has done so much for hockey."
The Capital League teams have also rebuilt from one team to three, with the men's and women's sides leading their respective competitions. Mrs Fleming said it was a big achievement and "great for Goulburn."
The Goulburn complex had to forgo the Country Championships this year. This was because the clubhouse and technical room was not complete. However, Mrs Fleming said the city was guaranteed the tournament next year.
Refurbishment of the existing amenities and construction of new changerooms and meeting areas is expected to be finished by September, 2023.
Mrs Fleming said this and the two fields would enable more regional carnivals to be brought to Goulburn.
"All in all, the council has been very easy to work with... We're going from strength to strength. It's been a long journey but a good one."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.