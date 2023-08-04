Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Anne-Maree Clarke receives Support Officer role for Capital Region Local Jobs Program

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
August 4 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newly appointed support officer for the Local Jobs Program, Anne-Maree Clarke. Image supplied.
Newly appointed support officer for the Local Jobs Program, Anne-Maree Clarke. Image supplied.

Anne-Maree Clarke is keen to link up employers with job seekers in the region in her new role.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.