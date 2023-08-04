Anne-Maree Clarke is keen to link up employers with job seekers in the region in her new role.
She's just been appointed as a support officer for the Capital Region in the Federal Government's Local Jobs Program.
Ms Clarke said she had been taking a break from work, but dived back into the workforce when the role came up.
ALSO READ:
"I worked at a charity organisation for 10 years and as soon as I saw the opportunity to join this role I thought yep, this is for me," Ms Clarke said.
The Local Jobs Program works to support the development and implementation of tailored approaches to reskill and upskill employers and employees alike.
The organisation is run across 51 regions across the country.
Ms Clarke said she is excited to learn more about utilising her knowledge of the Capital Region to strengthen the community.
"It's really going to be all about door knocking, getting to know the community and seeing what's needed to improve the areas we live in and working across as many departments as possible to get people into the best jobs possible."
While she will be based out of her new hometown of Goulburn, she will also be focussing on assisting employers and employees in surrounding regions including Young, Yass and surrounding communities.
Her main job will be supporting the organisation's Employment Facilitator, Marcus Caldwell in the development of the Local Jobs Program across the region.
Mr Caldwell's predominant focus is in the ACT, Queanbeyan and Braidwood, it will be up to Ms Clarke to ensure that surrounding regions are taken care of.
When it comes to Ms Clarke's reaction to getting the job offer she said that she was very lucky.
"It's going to be a very wonderful and rewarding job and one that I won't be taking for granted," Ms Clarke said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.