Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

M&X Party Designs Company Goulburn promotes a new way to surprise dad for Father's Day

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated August 7 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new business harnessed Barbie for a birthday bouquet. Image supplied.
The new business harnessed Barbie for a birthday bouquet. Image supplied.

Father's Day is just weeks away and if you're looking for something different and exciting to give your dad this year, M&X Designs Co has you covered.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.