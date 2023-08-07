Father's Day is just weeks away and if you're looking for something different and exciting to give your dad this year, M&X Designs Co has you covered.
The Goulburn-based business specialises in loud and proud balloon bouquets for any occasion.
Starting her company only a month ago, owner Alicha Baxter said that she got the inspiration to start up the business from her daughter.
"My daughter and I like to just sit and draw things together and I think that was kind of my main motivation behind starting up the whole thing," Ms Baxter said.
It's not just her daughter that motivated her to get into the balloon business, rather children everywhere.
"I love the joy in children's faces when they see something like a balloon garland," Ms Baxter said.
"I think balloons can help celebrate a day and I want to be able to decorate any special day with a display that's a little more personal."
In her first month of business Ms Baxter wants to offer her services at the most reasonable rate possible as we head into the festive season.
All requests for Father's Day and any other occasion can be made through the M&X Party Designs Facebook page.
