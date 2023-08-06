Goulburn Day VIEW Club members were treated to a talk about patient transport in the area at their recent meeting.
Leanne Backhouse and Kylie Williams spoke about Transport for Health, which conveys people who have no other means of transport to and from non-urgent medical appointments within Goulburn and surrounding districts.
They specialise in helping people to blocks of oncology treatments in Canberra. They also spoke about becoming a Transport for Health volunteer driver, who help people to get to important appointments. If you wish to find out more about these services, you can contact them on 4825 4928.
Some 30 members enjoyed a delicious at the Goulburn Soldiers Club where 30 on Thursday, August 4. Birthdays were celebrated by Kathy Hunt, Kim Tozer, Maureen Long, Michelle Mackie and Robyn Cummins. Our thoughts are with Dot McCabe, Belinda Bent and Barbara Todkill, who are recuperating from illness. We look forward to seeing them again soon.
Raffles were won by Joycelyn Cooper, Jenny Townsend, Marie Pedlow and Jenni Aubrey and the lucky door prizes were won by Leanne Backhouse, Carol Olsen and Barbara Creese. Helen Scott won the lucky program, while Helen Wilkins took out the lucky number. Congratulations to all!
Our August social outing will be on the 17th at Lush cafe, Auburn Street, 12 for 12.30pm. Names to be given to Margaret Gooch by 7pm on Monday, August 14. If you put your name down to attend and are unable to do so, please let Margaret know by this date as well.
Our next meeting will be on Thursday, September 7, which will be our 46th birthday. This will be a great event, with many things happening on the day. Don't forget to wear your mask and your 60s clothes, and bring along family and friends to celebrate. The cost will be $30pp. If attending please contact Margaret Gooch 4822 1859 or 0409 904 917 before 7pm the Monday before the luncheon if you wish to attend. You can also text or email your acceptance to mgooch65@gmail.com.
VIEW is a women's volunteer organisation with over 15,000 members across Australia exclusively supporting The Smith Family's work to improve educational outcomes for disadvantaged Australian children and young people.
Through its supportive network, VIEW women build lasting friendships, empowered and connected by the common purpose to support The Smith Family and make a difference to Australian children in need.
