Emergency services are on the scene of an incident at Biala near Crookwell.
A NSW Police Media spokeswoman said a male scooter rider was found on the ground on Grabben Gullen Road, near the Gurrundah Road intersection, some 20km southwest of Crookwell at about 2.30pm. She said it was not clear at this stage whether the man had crashed or had a medical episode.
Ambulance is on scene, along with the Toll helicopter. A NSW Ambulance media spokeswoman said the man appeared to suffering head and chest injuries after crashing.
Police are also blocking traffic on Grabben Gullen Road.
The man was airlifted to Canberra Hospital.
