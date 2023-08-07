Goulburn Post
Almost 3000 properties lose power temporarily in Goulburn

By Louise Thrower
Updated August 7 2023 - 11:29am, first published 11:00am
Essential Energy crews worked to fix a widespread outage after a truck hit a power pole at the corner of Sloane and Ottiwell Streets on Monday morning. Picture by Louise Thrower.
A large swathe of Goulburn and district was left without electricity for a short time on Monday, August 7, after a truck hit a power pole.

