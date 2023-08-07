A large swathe of Goulburn and district was left without electricity for a short time on Monday, August 7, after a truck hit a power pole.
A total 2867 properties mainly in south and west Goulburn and southeast of the city lost power at 7.15am.
An Essential Energy spokesperson said a vehicle hit a power pole. The Goulburn Post understands a truck struck the pole at the corner of Sloane and Ottiwell Streets, which is one of the main electricity feeder lines. Powerlines fell but the truck was not visible at the scene. Crews were on scene soon after.
The spokesperson said crews discovered the damaged power pole and after securing site safety, restored power to 2221 customers by 7.46am.
They expected the remaining 646 customers would have power restored by 10.30am.
"Essential Energy thanks the community for their patience and understanding and reminds customers to stay at least eight metres away from fallen powerlines and report them by phoning 13 20 80," the spokesperson said.
