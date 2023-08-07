Goulburn Post
Mikael Webber's 300th Goulburn Rugby game and weekend wrap

By Chris Gordon
Updated August 7 2023 - 6:53pm, first published 10:30am
Goulburn Rugby Club's Dirty Reds. Picture supplied.
As he prepared to play his 300th match for Goulburn Rugby, there was not much more that could be said about Mikael Webber's record for the Dirty Reds.

