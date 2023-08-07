As he prepared to play his 300th match for Goulburn Rugby, there was not much more that could be said about Mikael Webber's record for the Dirty Reds.
He's the all time leading point scorer (2786), not only for Goulburn, but in the history of all ACT/Southern NSW competitions. In fact, Mikael owns every point scoring record for Goulburn Rugby, apart from field goals, which he shares with three other players.
READ MORE:
Since debuting for Goulburn as a fresh-faced teenager way back in 2001, Mik has accumulated 211 tries, 648 conversions, 141 penalties, several premierships, and just a few yellow cards.
After starting his career in the backs, Webber found himself in the forward pack at the age of eight, but that didn't slow his scoring.
The senior member of the playing group is on track to notch up 100 points this season - a feat he's achieved 13 times already.
With all these achievements under his belt, Webber was inducted as a Life Member of Goulburn Rugby last year - a fitting acknowledgement of his contribution to the club.
There were two losses and just one win in Goulburn Rugby Club senior rugby at the weekend, but there was still a lot to cheer about.
Firstly the women's team is through to the grand final after winning by the slimmest of margins against minor premiers Uni-Norths whom they haven't beaten previously this year.
Secondly, first grades three point loss in the high-scoring encounter with minor premiers Tuggeranong ensured them of second spot and two bites at the cherry in next week's minor premiers. And thirdly, second grade led for 49 minutes and then only lost by five points in a gripping final end to their season.
On top of that, Ben Todkill played his 200th game, in which he notched up over 300 first grade points. Rob Sheekey also played his 150th game.
Let's have a look back at the weekend.
Talk about producing the goods when needed. This match, the ACT Women's 10s major semi-final, paired Goulburn up against minor premiers Uni-Norths - a team that has beaten Goulburn twice this year.
But that track record and their higher placement on the table counted for nothing in a tough match where both sides left it all on the field.
In a high-pressure game, Ash Mewburn's women delivered in spades securing the most nail-biting results in their 27 to 26 win.
The Women have next weekend off and will then meet the winner of Uni-Norths and ADFA on Saturday, August 19.
While it would have been nice for Mikael Webber and Ben Todkill to have a win as they brought up their 300th and 200th games respectively (and possibly in their last home ground matches), it doesn't always go the way you'd like. But the match did produce a high scoring close finish, did send the boys off to the major semi, and produced an extra couple of milestones for Webber and Todkill.
The game started well for Goulburn who were up 14 to seven after 15 minutes and still level at 14 to 14 at the 23 minute mark. But then came a barrage of Tuggeranong tries - three more before half time to have Tuggeranong ahead 35 to 14 at the break.
Goulburn stemmed the scoring in the second half, but were denied any significant amount of possession on the back end of a heavy penalty count.
Sometimes in games one individual effort can turn things around, and that came midway through the second half when Taniela Halafihi set off upfield in a lengthy stepping run that seemed to energise the Goulburn team.
With ten minutes remaining, Goulburn scored a try. Again in the 63rd minute and again at full time. Had it not been for a Tuggeranong penalty goal two minutes from the end, Goulburn would have drawn with the minor premiers.
As it was, scored two bonus points for scoring four tries and finishing within seven points of Tuggeranong, which elevated Goulburn into second place and the minor semi.
They'll meet Tuggeranong again next week and will work on maintaining the intensity and enthusiasm for the full game.
Three hundred game veteran Mikael Webber, who scored 13 points and brought up 100 points for the season, was named Players Player while Taniela Halafihi received three best and fairest points.
It wasn't a win but it was pretty close as the Dirty Twos finished season 2023 with a 26 to 31 loss.
The Reds put in a very strong start with tries to Jacob Kara and Jack White within the first 15 minutes. Tuggeranong replied with two tries of their own but Brandon Courts kicked two penalty goals for Goulburn to put them ahead 16 to 10 at the break.
Another Courts penalty goal soon after the resumption put Goulburn ahead by three more points but the Vikings responded with two tries to be up 24 to 19 midway through the second half.
Not lying down, the Reds crossed the line again through Cooper Camden-Smith to be back in front with nine minutes on the clock but Tuggeranong regathered the lead, and the win, with a try three minutes from full time.
This was a very enjoyable and close game for Goulburn, with an initial solid lead, consistent effort and no real weak patches. While they only won two games this season, there were four to five others that could easily have been their's with just a few minor changes.
They have borne the brunt of the many injuries this year and shepherded in a host of new players to the club.
Season 2023 may not have produced many wins for the Dirty Twos but it provided a very enjoyable season of football and unearthed a lot of talent we'll be hearing about for years to come.
Game highlights included Rob Sheekey's 150th and career-ending match, and Justin Benn's most likely last ever home game. Justin was named Players Player and Jack White received the three best and fairest points.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.