Hockey enthusiasts from across the region battled it out at a mixed seven-a-side fundraiser event on Sunday.
The event held by Crookwell Hockey aimed to raise as much money as possible for The Crookwell Community Trust.
Hosted at Jean Todkill Park, the six-hour long event saw 12 teams and 120 players of all ages battle it out in a competitive day of back-to-back games.
President of Crookwell Hockey Kathy Robertson said that it was a terrific day.
"It was amazing to see so many families put teams together to play," Ms Robertson said.
The day of competition ended in a draw between 'The Mixtures' from Crookwell and 'The Bushwackers' from Goulburn.
Ms Robertson said that it was exciting to see not seven, but 14 players walk away victorious.
"They were really happy with the draw, it just means more winners on the day," she said.
A barbecue and plenty of prizes were up for grabs on the day as well as pumpkin soup and steak sandwiches at the canteen for those needing an extra energy.
Between the registration fees and the donations of spectators, the day managed to bring in more than $1200 to support the trust.
