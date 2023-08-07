Nolan is the voice coach for the lead on the national tour of Elvis - The Musical, and a number of the featured leads in Beauty and the Beast. This year Chris has also prepared the cover in Miss Saigon and the cover Elphaba for the upcoming tour of Wicked, in addition to coaching performers in Mary Poppins, Tina - The Musical, Moulin Rouge, Hamilton, the recently closed Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Come From Away.

