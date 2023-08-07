Goulburn Post
Voice coach, Chris Nolan, to deliver workshop at Goulburn's Hume Conservatorium

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 7 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 4:00pm
Leading voice teacher, Chris Nolan, will deliver a workshop for students, teachers, directors and artists at the Hume Conservatorium this month. Picture supplied.
A voice teacher will soon visit the region to provide one on one and group coaching sessions to artists-in-training and established professionals.

