A voice teacher will soon visit the region to provide one on one and group coaching sessions to artists-in-training and established professionals.
Chris Nolan, a leading voice teacher specialising in music theatre and contemporary commercial music styles, will visit Goulburn on Wednesday, August 16.
Since leaving his role as head of singing and music at the Victorian College of Arts he has focused his energies on his private studio, where he coaches elite singers, actors and dancers, and other professional voice users, including for film and television.
Nolan is the voice coach for the lead on the national tour of Elvis - The Musical, and a number of the featured leads in Beauty and the Beast. This year Chris has also prepared the cover in Miss Saigon and the cover Elphaba for the upcoming tour of Wicked, in addition to coaching performers in Mary Poppins, Tina - The Musical, Moulin Rouge, Hamilton, the recently closed Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Come From Away.
In 2023, he became one of the world's first certified singing athlete trainers, a brain-based system used to coach many of Broadway's leading performers. His specialism is in teaching dancers to sing, and he is the first PhD researcher to conduct research into this group of performers.
Chris is being hosted in this region by Dianna Nixon, of Wild Voices Music Theatre. Dianna invited Chris to come up for the week to help reinforce sound pedagogic principles for those training in the performing arts.
Like Chris, Dianna frequently works with singer/dancers. She said this additional coaching would give them, and their teachers and choreographers, crucial insight into developing their craft.
At the Hume Conservatorium in Goulburn, Chris will present What Next? - a valuable workshop designed for senior students in drama, dance, music and voice, as well as teachers, directors, musical directors and performing artists.
This interactive workshop will provide participants with valuable insight into how to move from developing their work in their hometown, to a life on the stage, or in roles that support staged performance.
A Hume Conservatorium spokesperson said the institution was thrilled to be supporting the opportunity for professional development of singers in the region.
What Next? takes place on Wednesday, August 16 from 6pm till 7.30pm at the Hume Conservatorium. Tickets are $40 and places are limited. Bookings can be made here: https://events.humanitix.com/what-next-with-leading-voice-teacher-chris-nolan
