Crews contained the fire on Middle Arm Road, Roslyn at 5.25pm.
RFS operational officer, Jacob Boddy, said seven units, comprising about 20 personnel, used light vehicles and hand tools to contain the outbreak on a rural property.
"The crews did an awesome job to stop it reaching more heavily timbered country," he said.
Firefighters will soon depart the scene, leaving the ground at patrol status.
RFS crews are on the scene of an escaped pile burn at Roslyn.
Five appliances have responded to the outbreak on Middle Arm Road, Roslyn, some 26km north of Goulburn.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Jacob Boddy, said the landowner had a permit for the burn but called for assistance when it escaped at about 2.45pm Monday, August 7.
The fire is slowly creeping up a hill into more heavily vegetated land.
"Crews are trying to contain it. The challenge is that the area is quite wet and it's difficult to get trucks in without them bogging," Mr Boddy said.
Lighter vehicles are instead being deployed.
The fire remains within the landowner's boundary but is near steep terrain and close to the Tarlo River.
About 16 firefighters are on the scene. The area burnt is unknown at this stage.
