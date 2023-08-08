Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos
Subscriber

Goulburn Motorcycle Club hosts Amcross at Lakeview, Currawang

By Contributed Content
Updated August 8 2023 - 11:34am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A massive 569 entrants competed over the two days of the Goulburn round of the 2023 Amcross series held over the weekend of August 5 and 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.