A massive 569 entrants competed over the two days of the Goulburn round of the 2023 Amcross series held over the weekend of August 5 and 6.
The natural terrain motorcross series is held across five weekends at various locations across country NSW.
READ MORE:
The Goulburn Motor Cycle Club hosted the third round of the series this year, for the first time at the Rowland family property Lakeview on Currawang Road, a spectacular location for the grass track overlooking Lake George.
Junior riders under 16 and their parents took to the track on Saturday, with seniors 16 to over 55s racing on Sunday.
Many Goulburn club riders competed, with Sarah Jane Collins winning the Ladies Over 30s All Powers in a competitive field.
Other local riders who did well included:
Goulburn Motor Cycle Club president Richard Toparis thanked the Club vice-president Andrew Rowlands and his family for hosting the event this year, and all the Goulburn club members, supporters and sponsors who assisted in preparation and over the weekend.
ALSO READ:
"There is a huge amount of volunteer work that goes into organising and preparing this event, in particular providing the facilities and support to host more than 500 riders and their families, and the club is incredibly grateful to everyone who has helped out," Toparis said.
"Our Goulburn club has been hosting Amcross series for about 12 years now. It brings a lot of visitors to Goulburn every year and is a great fundraiser for our club."
The Goulburn Motor Cycle Club has regular recreation riding for all ages and abilities at its facility at 135 Speedway Road, North Goulburn. Dates and times are notified on the Club's social media pages.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.