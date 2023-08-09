Goulburn Post
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Photos

Goulburn remembers Keith Burgess and a big community contribution

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated August 9 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 5:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Only a week ago, Keith Burgess shared a joke or two with his Goulburn Rotary friends from his hospital bed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.