Only a week ago, Keith Burgess shared a joke or two with his Goulburn Rotary friends from his hospital bed.
Illness had kept him away from meetings but good friend, Tony Lamarra, decided to cheer him up with a call from the Goulburn Rotary Club weekly gathering.
"We put him on loud speaker and he was so happy to talk to the boys. He rang the next day and said how much he appreciated it," Mr Lamarra said.
READ MORE:
It was one of the last times the two spoke. Mr Burgess, a longtime Goulburn businessman and Rotarian, died at the Base Hospital on Monday, August 7. He was ninety-one.
Rotary was close to his heart. He joined the Goulburn Mulwaree club in 1966 and had a 100 per cent attendance record up until illness struck.
Mr Lamarra had known Mr Burgess since the mid 1950s, soon after the former's arrival from Italy.
"Keith did so much to promote Rotary and raise millions of dollars for charity. His (other) objective was to keep Goulburn's history intact," Mr Lamarra said.
"...He was honest and helped so many people. If someone needed help, he'd do it, no questions asked."
Mr Burgess initiated the former Commonwealth Bank columns' installation in Howard Park in 2005, marking Rotary International's 100th anniversary. A passionate history buff, he'd kept the columns at his famous sand and soil business for more than 25 years after the bank's 1978 demolition. He wanted then to take pride of place in Belmore Park, but the council rejected the idea in favour of Howard Park.
Daughter, Jennie Witenden, said Keith loved Goulburn and couldn't imagine living anywhere else.
"He took a great interest in Goulburn's history and had an incredible recall that just blew my mind," she said.
Born in Goulburn to Selby and Clara Burgess on October 23, 1931, he was the second youngest of five children. The children, including Joyce, Bill, Merle and Max enjoyed a happy childhood at their George Street home, and visited district properties with their wood carter father. Keith later reflected that he "picked peas for the Chinese" at a market garden by the Wollondilly River.
Following his education at Goulburn High School, he teamed up with brother, Bill, who had returned from World War Two. They took over Selby's wood carting business with a one-tonne truck and continued as C Burgess and Sons.
"Dad was the gun brick loader. He used to say he could load and unload a truck before anyone could think about it. Whatever he did, he put full effort into," Jennie said.
The brothers then incorporated a sand and soil business, starting in George Street and later moving to Hetherington Street. They delivered to numerous building sites and built a strong clientele, in part due to Keith's love of a yarn.
"He took great pride in his business and the work that contributed to it. Most townsfolk knew him," Jennie said.
Hard work and a love of the land enabled Keith to gradually buy up to five district properties, including the 3500 acre Nunkeri at Rhyanna where his father used to cut wood. There he bred cattle and fat lambs.
Weekends were about farming and Jennie fondly recalled trips to the properties with her father. While not born of the land, Keith soaked up his mentor, Tom Harrington's advice.
Keith married wife Gwen when both were 20 and they had six children - Paul, Anne, Jennie, Glenn, Alison and Lisa. When the couple separated, Keith partnered with Sue Weekes. They remained together for more than 40 years and Sue's daughter, Michelle, and her family became a big part of his life.
"Dad was a very positive, upbeat person," Jennie said.
"As kids, he was often working so the only way to spend time with him was to follow him. We'd spend time on the trucks at the property. He was outgoing, fun and always had a funny joke."
Mr Lamarra said his friend was always civic minded. The two helped organise billy-cart and motorbike races at Boxers Creek from the 1950s to 1970s. Thousands of people watched the event, which raised money for Lilac Time.
"Keith was totally supportive of the Lilac Festival," he said.
"We also raised money for the Salvation Army, Waminda (aged care), the Smith Family village and the Anglicare women's refuge. He did a lot for people with disabilities."
Mr Lamarra said Keith was a hard worker who also understood that in business, one had to "give a little to gain a little."
Jennie said her father also loved the camaraderie in Rotary.
"It was a life changer because up until then he didn't have a regular social activity due to work," she said.
"He was very passionate about certain things, like the Commonwealth Bank columns, spoke his mind clearly about issues and would do what he could to right them."
She described Keith as "six foot two inches tall" and "an unstoppable force." More than once he "knocked on heaven's door" but bounced back. However ill-health in the past six months forced him to pull back and stop attendance at Rotary Club meetings.
He died peacefully at Goulburn Base Hospital in the early hours of Monday. Rotarians held a minute's silence for him at their meeting that evening.
"Keith always had a dry sense of humour and gave everyone a laugh," president, Steve Ruddell said.
"He will be sadly missed by members and the wider community."
Jennie said his family would remember him fondly.
"He taught us resilience and never to quit, because he didn't, and that you get back what you give."
Mr Burgess is survived by Sue Weekes, his children, 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by former wife, Gwen, and his siblings.
Funeral arrangements are yet to be finalised.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.