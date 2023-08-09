A self confessed love of learning and desire for continuous improvement has stood Julie Rigney in good stead.
The Goulburn born and raised woman was named Businesswoman of the Year at the Chamber of Commerce's Business 2580 awards last month.
Accepting the honour, she had a ready reply to the emcee's introduction: 'Behind every great man is a great woman."
"I prefer to say 'beside every great man is a great woman'," she quipped.
Mrs Rigney says it's very much a partnership with husband, Chris, in their real estate business, Agent 2.0.
They struck out on their own in 2019 after Mr Rigney spent seven years in the industry with a franchise.
Mrs Rigney said with four children and herself working fulltime as a project manager, it wasn't an easy decision.
"But I became convinced because I'd watched him over so many years," she said.
"Yes, he's the sales agent but there's so much more to running a business. That's where I come in."
Equipped with business and business administration accreditation, leadership and management, social media marketing and a real estate licence, Mrs Rigney is the 'backbone' of the operation, her husband says.
"I'd have no idea how to do half the stuff she does," Mr Rigney said.
"She's very knowledgeable and smart and doesn't get enough credit for what she does...I'm very proud of her achievements."
Though the smallest agency in Goulburn, Mr Rigney argues his reach is the same as larger franchises. Both say they prefer the personal approach, where people aren't "treated as numbers."
After almost five years running the outfit, Mrs Rigney says they're "hitting their groove" as business partners.
It's a long way from Mulwaree High School days. Mrs Rigney said she loved learning and had studied something new every year since leaving in 2006. Even during maternity leave, she didn't want a gap in her resume.
After school, one of her first jobs was bookkeeping with Wally Fitzgerald and Bryan Mulquiney in their locksmith shop.
"They took me under their wing and showed me how to run a business," Mrs Rigney said.
"I loved the way they communicated with people and that's what they built their business upon. They played a big role in my life and I thought 'one day I'll own a business."
Next year she hopes to move fulltime into the agency, managing property and undertaking overall management.
Mrs Rigney says she has a strategic plan for the business, which is growing.
Last month, they made their biggest residential sales yet. Properties at Marulan and Crookwell sold for $1.72 million and $1.67m respectively.
Mr Rigney said the region remained highly attractive to Sydney and Southern Highlands interests, some of whom were buying properties with cash. He saw more growth for Marys Mount beyond the current subdivisions and forecast another boom for Goulburn if fast rail ever took off.
Agent 2.0 also picked up the 'excellence in innovation, sustainability, or social enterprise' category at the Chamber's award night.
As for Mrs Rigney, she has some sound advice to females in business.
"It's really important to reach out and network with other women," she said.
"My biggest advice is that when it comes to decision making, trust your intuition. With women, it's particularly strong and we should always go with it."
