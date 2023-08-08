Wollondilly MP Judy Hannan raised questions about the roll out of the Bowral and District Hospital Stage Two upgrade in NSW Parliament on Thursday, August 3.
Ms Hannan says the upgrade, promised by previous governments, is yet to produce even one new bed, and previous plans to replace the building have been changed to "upgrades".
READ MORE:
She has been calling for the NSW Health Minister Ryan Park to meet with both her and members of the Public Health First community group in Bowral, to "commit to providing the funding promised to the community by NSW Health".
Speaking before Parliament on Thursday, NSW Health Minister Ryan Park agreed to meet with both Ms Hannan and the Public Health First community group.
"One of the most important things ministers can do is engage with local members and their communities, and I know [Ms Hannan] is a terrific advocate for her local community," he said.
"I will meet them."
According to a press statement from Ms Hannan's office, Mr Park also gave information about the hospital upgrade to date.
"I can confirm that the centrepiece of the $55 million Stage Two redevelopment will be a state-of-the-art outpatient centre, including a full suite of allied healthcare services," he said.
"The hospital's allied-health services, including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, social work, speech pathology and dietetics will move into the new refurbished centre featuring a modern gymnasium and purpose-built treatment spaces next year.
"The centre, which was formerly the hospital's administration building, will include cardiac assessment, renal services, pathology and a suite of medical clinics. It has been designed to enhance the experience of both patients and staff," he said.
Mr Ryan said the Milton Park building would be retained and refurbished to accommodate back-of-house services in a central location: "supporting the hospital's new clinical services building and the hospital campus."
Ms Hannan welcomed this news and said a community-led upgrade was "wonderful".
"I am pleased to facilitate this for the group," she said.
"We need to be certain that everyone is informed and gets the outcome we deserve in Wollondilly."
I look forward to informing everyone of the outcomes of the meeting and requests to the Minister."
Southern Highland News sent questions about the Stage Two redevelopment, allied-health services and patient transfer numbers to Bowral District and Hospital general manager, Bradley Warner, recently.
A Bowral and District Hospital spokesperson confirmed that Stage Two allied-health services would include physiotherapy, occupational therapy, social work, speech pathology and dietetics.
"The new centre will also include cardiac assessment, renal, pathology, medical clinics and a modern gymnasium," the spokesperson said.
"The centre will enhance the experience of patients and staff by offering high-quality outpatient care closer to home with the expansion of the hospital's clinical services to meet the healthcare needs of the community now and into the future."
With regards to patient transfers due to a lack of bed numbers the spokesperson said the hospital was part of a network of health services in south western Sydney and NSW
"Patients requiring a higher level of specialist care are transferred to other hospitals across the health care network when necessary and, as required, may return to their local hospital for care prior to returning home," the spokesperson said.
"The children's ward provides care for children, their families and carers. No adults receive care in the children's ward.
"The Milton Park building is also being retained and refurbished to accommodate administrative and back-of-house services in a central location," the spokesperson said.
The Stage One and Two redevelopments of the hospital have been designed to provide safe and timely care close to home, according to the spokesperson, "with capacity for further expansion on the site in the future".
Southern Highland News also approached Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman on Monday, July 31.
"I and Judy Hannan have conjointly written again to the Minister [Ryan Park], urging him to accept the meeting request with Public Health First," Ms Tuckerman said.
"It is important that the Minister meets the group and discusses, in-depth, the matters they have raised.
"I will continue to support the group, who are well respected in the community and have contributed significantly to the Bowral Hospital. I share their frustration in understanding the response, which does not address their genuine concerns," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.