Police seek more information on e-scooter rider's crash into car

Police are continuing investigations into a crash between an e-scooter rider and a vehicle on August 2.
In a widely circulated video, a teenager is seen riding the scooter along Hampden Street, Bradfordville before crashing in to a vehicle crossing at the Ross Street intersection. The collision occurred at about 5.20pm.
Goulburn Police Station officer in charge, Inspector Matt Hinton said the officers were informed the male rider allegedly left the scene on foot without exchanging particulars with the driver and that another male removed the scooter before police arrived.
"Inquiries established that the 17-year-old rider had later presented to Goulburn Base Hospital with a number of injuries to his leg and was in a stable condition," he said.
Police spoke to the teenager. No charges have been laid at this stage.
The woman was not injured.
Police advised that e-scooters, skateboards and hoverboards did not satisfy Australian Design Rules and could not be registered in NSW or ridden on roads or road-related areas such as footpaths and cycleways. Anyone caught doing so can face fines starting from $704.
Inspector Hinton said as investigations continued, anyone with information was urged to contact Goulburn Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meantime, a man is facing court following his arrest for alleged shoplifting.
Police said just after 10.30am Tuesday, August 8 a Goulburn man attended a retail store in an Auburn Street, Goulburn shopping complex.
It will be alleged the male removed a number of phone charging cables with a value of $70 from the shelves and placed them in his pockets before attempting to leave the store.
Police said staff stopped the man however he ran off shortly afterwards. Police were called to the scene and located the male in Goldsmith Street at 10.50am. The stolen property was located and seized.
The man was arrested and taken to Goulburn Police Station where he was was charged with shoplifting and breach of bail. He was refused bail to appear before Goulburn Local Court on August 8.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
