Goulburn police speak to teenager after e-scooter crash into vehicle

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated August 8 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 2:00pm
Police seek more information on e-scooter rider's crash into car
Police are continuing investigations into a crash between an e-scooter rider and a vehicle on August 2.

