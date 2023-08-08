Steve Ruddell hasn't pulled out the golf clubs but come November, he could be doing just that.
The Rotary Club of Goulburn, of which he is president, will host the annual charity golf day, previously run by Goulburn Mulwaree Council.
READ MORE:
In June, the council shelved the 13-year-old event after a review found that sponsorship agreements for the day could create conflicts of interest. Quarry company, Holcim, was the major sponsor for many years. At the time, Mayor Peter Walker said while he didn't believe there had been any actual conflicts of interest, he didn't want anyone "calling it out."
Councillors agreed to seek a community group to take on running the day.
Mr Ruddell, a Rotary member several years, said he suggested to the club to take on the event.
"It's a very good fundraiser and it's something the Club can really get involved in," he said.
"...The money will come to Rotary and will then be dispersed to the community. In the past it has raised $15,000 to $20,000 each annually. It will boost our ability to undertake projects in town and to distribute funds to community groups."
ALSO READ:
In 2022/23, Goulburn Rotary dispersed $67,373 to the Goulburn community, including $10,000 to the PCYC for its Rise Up program, aimed at youth.
At the newly badged 'Rotary Club of Goulburn Charity Golf Day' on November 24, the charitable organisation will involve the Lilac City Festival committee to ensure it also benefits. Funds will help run the annual festival.
Mr Ruddell is promising a "good, fun day," at the Goulburn Golf Club with an auction, raffles, food and the odd drink stop on the course.
Now, the hunt is on for sponsors old and new. Mr Ruddell said Rotary would not have to balance the same conflicts of interest as the council.
The club could also tap into advice from council staff involved in organisation of previous charity golf days.
Mr Ruddell hopes a healthy number of players, forming teams of four, will roll up for the day. He's even contemplating a "hit and giggle" himself.
"I'm not so much a player as a hacker," he joked.
"I have a brand new set of clubs in my shed that may just come out to take on Tiger (Woods)."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.