A man was airlifted to hospital on Tuesday, August 8 after falling from a horse.
NSW Ambulance media confirmed paramedics were called to Racecourse Drive at the Goulburn Racecourse at about 10.15am Tuesday, following reports a man had fallen.
They confirmed a man in in his twenties was treated for chest and leg injuries and airlifted to Canberra Hospital in the Toll Ambulance rescue helicopter for further treatment.
Goulburn Racing Club CEO, Robyn Fife, confirmed the man was doing trackwork at the time. He'd almost finished when the fall occurred at about 10am.
"An ambulance was called and we followed all protocol. I understand that after assessing (the man), paramedics determined that due to his broken bones, it was better to fly him to Canberra," she said.
"We've had reports that he's doing okay. The injuries are not life-threatening and we're hoping for a positive outcome. Unfortunately these things can be part of racing thoroughbred horses."
Ms Fife said the Racing Club advised SafeWork NSW, as it was obliged to do, but the authority was satisfied everything possible was done to avoid the accident and wasn't investigating further.
