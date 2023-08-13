Have you ever wondered whether you could eat the little mushrooms that dot your lawn, or the ones that seem to feel at home beneath your trees?
There are several varieties of edible mushrooms in Australia, however there are others that are toxic if eaten. So, how can you tell the difference?
Owner of Li Sun Exotic Mushrooms in Mittagong, Dr Noel Arrold said "the main thing to remember when picking mushrooms in the wild, is to never eat anything with white gills."
This means that fly agaric, commonly identified by their red cap with white spots, should not be consumed. In fact, even though the toadstool looks like something from a fairy tale, it contains a neurotoxin that is potentially deadly.
Another white-gilled, poisonous fungi to be aware of is the death cap. According to the Australian National Herbarium, the death cap is responsible for the majority of the world's mushroom poisoning deaths. They are characterised by their smooth cap, which is usually yellow to olive green, white stem and stump like base.
It's not all doom and gloom for budding foragers, recent rainfall has made growing conditions perfect in the area and non-toxic mushrooms are aplenty.
Pine caps and slippery jacks are the most common edible mushrooms in Australia according to the Australian National Botanic Gardens (ANBG). Pine caps, also known as saffron milk caps, are bright orange in colour and have milky sap when the are cut. They have a nutty flavour and typically grow under pine trees, which gives them their name.
Slippery jacks are described by the ANBG as having a brown cap that is slimy in wet conditions, and a yellow underside which is spongy in appearance. They have a mild flavour, and are featured in many soup and pasta recipes.
The golden rule when it comes to mushroom foraging? If in doubt, throw it out. The NSW Poison Information Centre has reported that this week 8 people have been hospitalised as a result of eating poisonous mushrooms. Experts warn that there is no guaranteed safe way to make a poisonous mushroom safe, cooking is unlikely to alter the toxicity at all.
