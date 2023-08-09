A country home and studio cottage are for sale in Exeter with a price guide of $3.95 million.
The properties on Devon Road sit on nine acres, where Dunne Southern Highlands principal, auctioneer, stock and station agent Sandie Dunne, said about four of those acres were woodlands.
The main residence has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a triple garage, high ceilings, an open-planned kitchen and dining area, an outdoor spa, access to town water, three lakes and water tanks, and a large dam.
"It is so lovely to just walk out from the master suite and sit in the spa," the selling homeowner said.
"We enjoy the most stunning sunrises and sunsets from the spa, we can watch the wombats and kangaroos emerge from the trees and we have an eagle that hangs around here too."
It also has three phase power and DA approved plans for a large shed with a kitchen and bathroom.
The separate studio cottage has a bedroom, kitchenette and bathroom, an outdoor claw bath and sitting area with a firepit.
The gully and treed section are also Water Board protected.
Ms Dunne said the properties were "very private", because one could not see other surrounding properties when they enter.
The way the dwellings were positioned meant they received "north-facing sunshine through winter", she said.
"It's just the country feel, but not far from the villages," she said.
From the residences, it takes under 10 minutes to drive to the Exeter General Store, less than 20 to Moss Vale and about half an hour to reach Bowral.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
