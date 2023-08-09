Bluegrass band Paper Collar Pickers head to Dalton Public Hall

Folk/bluegrass and ragtime blues act Paper Collar Pickers is heading to Dalton Public Hall.
The Papercollar Pickers are Rod Vervest and Craig Sinclair, two musicians hailing from WA's south coast, who share a common love for ragtime guitar, close vocal harmonies and Albany's granite coastline.
Join Rod Vervest and Craig Sinclair as they embark on a journey across one of the least recognised yet most prodigious and influential periods of guitar history.
At the turn of the 20th century, on the flat plain of USA's east coast known as the Piedmont, a rollicking and rambunctious guitar form emerged that took the blues into a sophisticated and rhythmic dance style that to this day continues to inspire and challenge players.
Rod and Craig unpick the fascinating history of these players, their techniques along with some of their own, original ragtime tunes that tip the hat to a seminal period in the history of guitar playing.
You can catch the Paper Collar Pickers on Sunday, August 27 at the Dalton Public Hall between 11 and 12:30pm. Tickets includes a light lunch. For more information, click here.
