Betty Confetti brightens children's day at Gunning and Crookwell

Updated August 9 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:30pm
Rainbow story time with drag artist Miss Betty Confetti was a huge success with over 40 children attending across two libraries in Crookwell and Gunning on Saturday, August 5.

