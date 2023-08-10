Vietnam Veterans Day commemorations are set to be held at Belmore Park on Saturday, August 19.
Secretary of the Goulburn RSL sub branch club Frank Wilcomes, has asked for relatives of the seven servicemen from the Goulburn district to come forward to share their story.
"As a veteran myself, I'd really like to hear from the seven Goulburn-based families and their stories of their loved ones and their experiences within the battle," he said.
On April, 29 1962, Prime Minister Robert Menzies, announced in Parliament that Australia would be sending a Australian Army Training Team (AATTV) to Vietnam to train and assist South Vietnamese Troops.
Goulburn RSL will host an event at 11am to pause and reflect on the loss of local members, and the bravery, teamwork, endurance and sacrifice that they gave to the Australian Community.
The same month, the Liberal Government at the time sent the first Troops, one Royal Australian Regiment (1RAR) to Vietnam.
The decision was motivated by a desire to strengthen relations with the United States and to halt the spread of communism in Southeast Asia.
Approximately 60,000 Australian, ground troops, Air-Force and Naval personnel served in South Vietnam between 1962 and 1972, where more than 3000 were wounded and 521 service personnel died.
It is estimated that 15,40 were conscripted National Servicemen with 202 killed and 1280 wounded. More servicemen suffered from PTSD, broken marriages and suicide, double the rate of suicides in Australia, and still today most Veterans are suffering.
Around 242 people signed up or were conscripted as national Servicemen from the Goulburn District.
Seven people were killed during the Vietnam War including Pte Christopher CLARKE KIA 1966 1Bn Royal Australian Regiment, Cpl James HAYES KIA 1967 7Bn Royal Australian Regiment, Pte Bryan CULLEN KIA 1967 7Bn Royal Australian Regiment, Pte Raymond COX KIA 1968 1Bn Royal Australian Regiment, L/Cpl Gregory STANFORD KIA 1969 6Bn Royal Australian Regiment, Pte Barry THOMPSON KIA 1970 5Bn Royal Australian Regiment and Pte Robert HUGHES KIA 1970 7Bn Royal Australian Regiment.
Anyone with any stories about the battle are encouraged to goulburnSB@rslnsw.org.au.
