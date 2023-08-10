Goulburn Post
The battle of Vietnam set to be commemorated at the Goulburn RSL club

By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated August 10 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 10:04am
Relatives of anyone who served in Vietnam are asked to tell their stories. Image by Pexels.
Vietnam Veterans Day commemorations are set to be held at Belmore Park on Saturday, August 19.

