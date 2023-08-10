A section of rural road leading to a busy thoroughfare at Windellama will have its speed reduced in the interests of safety.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said from Thursday, August 24, the speed limit will be reduced from 100 km/h to 80km/h on Spa Road for 2.3 kilometres from Oallen Ford Road.
"We reviewed this speed zone following a request from the local community to meet safer driving conditions appropriate for the road environment," the spokesperson said.
"Spa Road is a local road linking Oallen Ford Road in Windellama from the west until it transitions into a bush track to the east.
"Due to the large number of concealed driveways along this road, the speed zone will be reduced to improve safety and reduce the likelihood of crashes."
Work to install new signs will be carried out from Monday, August 21 to Friday, August 25, with traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
"Speeding is the biggest contributor to road trauma in NSW so it's important that motorists are aware of the changed speed limit and follow the road rules," the spokesperson said.
"In NSW, speeding contributes to 40 per cent of road fatalities and 24 per cent of serious injuries from road crashes each year.
"Speeding increases both the risk of a crash happening, as well as the likelihood of death or serious injury.
"Going just 5 km/h over the speed limit in a 60 km/h zone, on average, doubles your crash risk."
Electronic signage will be onsite at Spa Road to notify motorists of the changed speed limit.
