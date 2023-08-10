Goulburn Post
Transport for NSW reduces speed limit on Spa Road, Windellama

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 10 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 11:30am
The speed limit on Spa Road, Windellama will be reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h from August 24.
A section of rural road leading to a busy thoroughfare at Windellama will have its speed reduced in the interests of safety.

