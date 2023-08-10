The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers (SFF) party is accusing Goulburn's sitting MP of "hypocrisy" over the proposed waste to energy facility at Tarago.
Party leader Robert Borsak and Goulburn branch president, Andy Wood have criticised Liberal MP Wendy Tuckerman's recent parliamentary notice of motion.
It called on the government to:
The motion hasn't yet been debated but SFF has taken a swipe at its content and timing.
"It is the height of hypocrisy that Mrs Tuckerman is now saying she is listening to regional communities by standing against the Tarago incinerator," Mr Borsak said.
"She had four years in government, including two as the minister for local government and did nothing."
Mrs Tuckerman has been contacted for comment.
Veolia Environmental Services has proposed a $600 million 'advanced energy recovery centre' at its Woodlawn bioreactor near Tarago. It aims to burn up to 380,000 tonnes annually of residual waste feedstock, otherwise destined for landfill. The associated power plant would generate up to 240,000 megawatts of energy each year.
But the plan has generated a storm of controversy, with up to 600 objections lodged with the state's planning department. Goulburn Mulwaree Council has also opposed the state significant project.
Mr Wood said Mrs Tuckerman's words were "hollow" and "tokenistic" and she could have been more strident in her opposition while in government.
"She was in cabinet and serious things could have been done to stop it," he said.
"It's like someone throwing you a ball and standing back pretending to catch it. We all know she wasn't serious about about it and (the notice of motion) is adding insult to injury to make herself look good.
Mr Wood said "unlike Mrs Tuckerman, (SFF) didn't need the NSW chief scientist and engineer to tell us the bleeding obvious, than an incinerator should not be in the vicinity of food production areas."
"The proposed incinerator will wreck the niche and boutique food and wine industry that is growing in our area," he said.
However Mrs Tuckerman publicly opposed the project as far back as November 2021. At a residents' gathering in Tarago she said: "Let it be known and clear: I do not want an incinerator anywhere in the Goulburn electorate."
"It is very clear the Tarago community stance on this issue and I stand with them. In a rural setting, abundant in food production I do not want an incinerator...We will fight this."
The same month she also told parliament the NSW chief scientist's report didn't provide her any certainty the incinerator wouldn't "threaten" human and environmental health.
In June, 2022, the MP also presented a 500 plus signature public petition to NSW Parliament asking that the Southern Goulburn Mulwaree Precinct' be removed from permissable locations for waste to energy plants.
Asked what SFF was doing to oppose Veolia's plan, Mr Wood said the party was dealing with different issues as they arose with the government.
"At the moment they are dealing with big issues regarding the timber industry on the north coast and brumby culling in the Snowy Mountains," he said.
"We're forging a relationship with government where we can have a working relationship but still challenge things as they come along."
Mr Wood said he strongly opposed Veolia's project and had met again with residents this week.
Meantime, the NSW Planning and Environment department has called on Veolia to further consider how the project is in the public interest, given the number of objections. It has also asked for more information on human and environmental health impacts, beyond that provided in an EIS.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
