Honouring the legacies of past and present veterans has been a priority for Rick McCarthy, and he hopes to continue this as he gears up to trek across two states.
The national serviceman from the Highlands, who was in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970, is going to walk more than 1050 kilometres, to mark 50 years since Australian troops withdrew from the war.
More than 60,000 Australians served in Vietnam between 1962 and 1973, where more than 3000 troops were wounded.
Mr McCarthy commences his journey in Queensland on August 17, from the Enoggera Barracks Memorial, where his sixth battalion is based.
"I'm ready to go, the closer it's getting, the keener I'm getting," he said when the Southern Highland News spoke to him in August.
Each day, he will walk between 22 and 50 kilometres.
"I thought it was a great way to honour the 523 that were killed in action in Vietnam, and a lot of guys that have come home and suffered and passed since," he said in May.
He will then stop in Cleveland for Vietnam Veterans Day on August 18, to connect with local schools in a memorial.
As he makes stops in different towns, cities and RSL clubs along the way, he is also raising funds and awareness for the not-for-profit charity he founded, called Honour Our Fallen (HOF).
A goal has been set to raise $30,000, and people are invited to walk with the veteran if they see him.
As it gets closer to his departure, the veteran said he has contacted, and got positive responses from politicians to spread the charity's message, and will speak at almost all of his stops.
HOF aims to display Australian flags on every deceased veteran's grave, ashes or war plaque annually on Anzac and Remembrance Day, to honour those who have served for Australia.
Since it started in 2018, the charity has partnered with schools across the country, where students research those in their local cemeteries and memorials to place small flags.
Mr McCarthy's goal is for more youth to be engaged with the sacrifices veterans have made, and help keep their legacies alive.
"The idea is people are aware of the program," he said.
He plans to finish his journey on September 24 at the Bowral Vietnam War Memorial.
On his way there, Highlands resident and Vietnamese man Vinh Tran plans to accompany the veteran with his military vehicles, as he walks through the region.
"The last leg shows camaraderie between Vietnam and Australia," Mr McCarthy said.
People can show their support by donating through the GoFundMe page titled "Honour Our Fallen - Vietnam 50 years on.
Learn more about Honour Our Fallen through honourourfallen.com.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
