On Sunday, September 6, the Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) held a special goalkeeping session with one of the best goalkeeper Coaches in Australia, Jim Fraser.
The 75-year-old was making his second trip to Goulburn this season.
He was one of the goalkeepers with the Australian soccer team that made it to the 1974 World Cup.
Fraser said although the game had changed a lot since then, a lot of the skills goalkeepers needed remained the same.
"The game's a lot faster now and the balls have changed too," he said.
"There's a lot more work with the feet too and they're expected to have all the skills of a field player these days.
"However, most of the skills are still the same as far as handling and deflection goes."
He put on a one and a half session with 23 young up and coming goalkeepers of both genders from the under 11 to under 14s.
During the session, Fraser put the young keepers through the fundamentals of goalkeeping and it was well received by the players, coaches and parents who attended.
