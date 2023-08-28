Iconic Australian new wave band Pseudo Echo are taking their latest tour 'The Ultimate' across the country.
The band is bringing its sell out stage show including lighting, visuals and a six piece line up to Goulburn Performing Arts Centre.
The show will be held on Friday, September 1 from 8pm.
The band is headed by founder, lead singer and guitarist Brian Canham who said he's excited to bring himself and the band to rural NSW.
"We love touring around the country, the big cities are always great but it's always fun to visit the smaller communities," Ms Canham said.
The tour coincides with the release of the tour's double album and DVD which documents their 40-year music career.
Mr Canham said the band loves playing their classics and all their new hits to different audiences.
"It's fantastic to be back touring sell out shows with a stage show that is bigger than ever before," Mr Canham said.
"The audience reaction to every performance has been amazing and we can't wait to hit the towns and cities we have left to go."
For the first time since the 80s, the band will be performing tracks from their controversial but equally adored album 'Race.'
The two hour set will also include hits such as Funky Town, Listening, A Beat For You, Don't Go, Living In A Dream and Love an Adventure and many more.
The name of the band came from a synthesizer manual in the eighties and have been introducing audiences to a new sound in an era of punk rock ever since.
Since establishing themselves in 1982, the band has hit the Top 10 in both the US and the UK as well as receiving titles such as World Popular Song and Best Band winners in the 'Oriental Eurovision' festival in Japan.
The group was also the first unrecorded artists to appear on Australian music show 'Countdown.'
Their albums 'Autumnal Park' and 'Love An Adventure' both went gold and platinum making them one of the most iconic, multi-award winning bands in the country.
Tickets for their show at Goulburn Performing Arts Centre are selling fast and tickets can be purchased through The Pseudo Echo website.
