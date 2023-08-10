A retail tenant is facing an uncertain future following structural movement in a CBD building.
The owners of Whimsical Wares at 90/92 Auburn Street were evacuated on the afternoon of Thursday, August 10 after noticing movement of large internal cracks in the building and swaying of a wall.
The shop is located at the rear of a southern Auburn Street lane. Police, NSW Fire and Rescue and Essential Energy were called to the scene at about 3pm.
NSW Fire and Rescue commander, Dean Campbell, said the tenants called emergency services after they became concerned about structural integrity.
"We've evacuated the area and a structural engineer will assess it. Council building inspectors are also attending," he said.
"Given the height of the (western) wall and the cracking, it is a concern. The wind gusts aren't helping."
While not at immediate threat of collapse, Mr Campbell said it was necessary to make the area safe.
Police inspector Matt Hinton said the western wall was leaning into the building. Police Rescue attended as a precaution.
"Fortunately, the building is at the rear of Auburn Street so there's no impact (on other shops)," he said.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council's environment and planning director, Scott Martin, arrived with compliance officers. They will complete a full assessment.
Essential Energy disconnected power to the structure.
Whimsical Wares only moved into the building in April. The tenant did not wish to comment at this stage. However the business is closed until further notice. The tenant had united her Canberra and Gunning operations in the one Goulburn location.
The circa 1940s building was formerly used as squash courts but had been vacant for many years.
Meantime, owners of Marian Villa homes at the rear were not evacuated but were advised of the structural instability.
Resident Col Langford said he was "a bit worried."
"I only moved in three months ago," he said.
"I would have assumed the council would have inspected it before anyone moved in to the building."
Mr Langford told The Post he'd noticed movement in a large exterior crack on Thursday.
Neighbour, Glenn Swift, said he observed a bowed western wall, backing on to the villas, about eight months ago.
"I couldn't believe it when a tenant went in there. It's not something that's happened today."
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
