Fabworx Welding and Fabrication is sending its longest serving employee, Joseph Cramp, to the WorldSkills National Championships.
Mr Cramp was the first person to be employed as a boilermaker by the company nearly five years ago.
He is now gearing up to compete against the best of the best in his field from across the nation in the competition to take place in Melbourne from Thursday, August 17.
Michael Waters and partner Tanya initially hired the teenager while he was still attending school.
Mr Waters said the competition would be a chance for him to show off his skills.
"It's a great opportunity for him and an even better experience," Mr Waters said.
Last year Mr Cramp competed in the first round of the competition in Wollongong where he placed second.
The victory has now lead him to take part in the national finals.
The tradie will be facing off in the three-day event where he and his competitors will need to create something based on their skill sets.
At the end of the competition the best tradie of the tournament will have the opportunity to head to Europe to compete in the finals taking place next year.
Mr Waters said that the young enthusiast had been taking extra time to make sure he's prepared to face off for the event.
"He's been spending extra time at TAFE to prepare himself as much as possible," said Mr Waters.
The competition will be taking place at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.
