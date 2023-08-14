The Bungonia Cafe by the Bungonia Progress Association is a not-for-profit event. All proceeds go to the Bungonia Progress Association and helps pay for the community hall. Delicious country cooking and great service in a relaxed and cozy surrounding. The breakfast is on Sunday, August 20 from 9am to 11am at the Bungonia Community Hall. Phone 0493 166 025.
ALSO READ:
Michelle Lynch brings her paintings to Gallery on Track. The exhibition includes her work with abstract, surrealism and transitional pieces of art. The exhibition continues on Sunday, August 20 from 2pm at 2 Blackshaw Road, Goulburn. Email galleryontrack@gmail.com. Phone 4822 7889.
Author and Historian, Colin Dennett, is passionate about sharing the history of this small community. Colin has spent the past 30 years collecting a wealth of information, photos and material that highlight the early contributions of the people of Lake Bathurst. The exhibition will be taking place at 184/194 Bourke Street, Goulburn on Thursday, August 17 from 12.30pm. Email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4435.
Goulburn Race Club hosts 20 race days each year. With a full TAB, bar and canteen facilities, as well as onsite bookmakers, Goulburn Race Club provides the perfect atmosphere to watch the best thoroughbred racing in country NSW. It's on Friday, August 18 at Racecourse Drive, Goulburn from 12pm to 5pm. Phone 4822 2222.
Come do some DIY science experiments this National Science Week at Goulburn Library. Get some inspirations for experiments to complete at home as well as some slightly more extreme. From marshmallow bazookas to a leaf-blower levitated basketball and even making the grown-ups hold explosive liquid nitrogen. The fun-filled and educational event will be taking place at 185/194 Bourke Street, Goulburn. Email library@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4435.
An evening of Celtic music returns to members of the Goulburn Club. All levels of musicianship are welcome. Attendance is limited to Goulburn Club members only but signups and renewals are available on arrival. The traditional Irish music classes will take place at the Goulburn Club on Friday, August 18 from 7.30 to 11pm. Phone 4821 2403.
The Friday Café at the Uniting Church has been an important point of connection for members of the community over many years. By providing a simple meal at a highly affordable price, the café has created a space for members of the community to meet, connect, overcome isolation, and make new friends. Likewise, the op-shop is a great attraction for bargain-hunters in search of clothing, linen, kitchenware, and books. Both the op-shop and cafe will be open on Friday, August 18 from 11.30 to 2pm at Goldsmith Street, Goulburn. Phone 0432 648 676.
NEON WEEKENDZ are bringing in pop-up stalls and food trucks that will serve up a delicious variety of tastes, scents and festival favourites. Satisfy your taste buds at the food and beverage vendors. Entry to the show is free and ride armbands are available online for $30 and individual rides $8 each per ride ticket, per person. The show will be taking place at 45 Braidwood Road, Goulburn on Saturday, August 19. Email aceattractions@yahoo.com. Phone 0438 984 279.
Come learn all about local wines from Corang Estate owner and winemaker Michael Bynon. Mr Bynon started out as a barman and has now built a career in on and off-premise wine sales. Learn about how the wine is made as well as how to serve and enjoy your favourites. The education program will be taking place at Shop 2, 1-3 Braidwood Road, Tarago on Saturday, August 19. Email sales@corangestate.com.au. Phone 0400 102 781.
The event is one to remember and reflect on the service and sacrifice of the more than 60,000 Australians who served during the Vietnam War. This service, which is open to the public, will honour the 242 Goulburn district residents who enlisted or conscripted into National Service, and the seven men who died during the Vietnam War. The Goulburn RSL Sub Branch will conduct the service this Saturday, 19 August, at 173 Auburn Street, Goulburn, NSW. Email goulburnSB@rslnsw.org.au. Phone 0403 123 396.
For the first time ever, Industry Dance Co is teaming up with Tahmoor to bring their best talent for a night of showcasing what they can do. Featuring the amazing talents of troupe's, solo's, cheer and hip-hop; dancers will hit the stage, celebrating their hard work, determination, and immense talent. The show we be taking place at 163 Auburn Street, Goulburn on Saturday, August 19 from 2pm. Email gpac@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
The Rhythms of Ireland returns to Australia bringing their worldwide 15 year anniversary tour to Goulburn. Highly successful and critically acclaimed, choreographed by two time world Irish dance champion Michael Donnelan, Rhythms of Ireland is set to captivate audiences young and old with heart pounding music, spectacular dance routines and vibrant costumes. Whether you're a fan of Irish music, dance or simply love to be entertained, Rhythms of Ireland promises to deliver a performance that will leave you breathless and longing for more. The show will be coming to 163 Auburn Street, Goulburn, NSW on Sunday, August 20 from 6pm. Email gpac@goulburn.nsw.gov.au. Phone 4823 4999.
The Windellama Hall Markets are held on the third Sunday of the month. There are plenty of stalls with homemade jams and preserves, pre-loved toys and tools, locally produced honey, bric-a-brac, various plants, gourmet foods, wooden toys, skincare products and everything for the sewing enthusiast. There is home-cooked hot food and refreshments available and fabulous cupcakes and sweet slices. Plenty of parking is available, and disabled access. There is also a small museum housed in a replica building of the 1880 school, which is open to the public on market days. The next market day is Sunday, August 20 between 9am and 1pm on Windellama Road, Windellama. Phone 4844 5768 or email odessa.michele@gmail.com.
