The Windellama Hall Markets are held on the third Sunday of the month. There are plenty of stalls with homemade jams and preserves, pre-loved toys and tools, locally produced honey, bric-a-brac, various plants, gourmet foods, wooden toys, skincare products and everything for the sewing enthusiast. There is home-cooked hot food and refreshments available and fabulous cupcakes and sweet slices. Plenty of parking is available, and disabled access. There is also a small museum housed in a replica building of the 1880 school, which is open to the public on market days. The next market day is Sunday, August 20 between 9am and 1pm on Windellama Road, Windellama. Phone 4844 5768 or email odessa.michele@gmail.com.