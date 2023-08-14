Goulburn Post
Learn about wine, attend an exhibit and go to a market this week in Goulburn

By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated August 15 2023 - 11:52am, first published August 14 2023 - 12:30pm
Come support a good cause over breakfast. Image by Pexels.
Bungonia Sunday Breakfast

The Bungonia Cafe by the Bungonia Progress Association is a not-for-profit event. All proceeds go to the Bungonia Progress Association and helps pay for the community hall. Delicious country cooking and great service in a relaxed and cozy surrounding. The breakfast is on Sunday, August 20 from 9am to 11am at the Bungonia Community Hall. Phone 0493 166 025.

