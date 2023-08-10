Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Peter Walker shows his support for raising awareness for Eosinophilic Colitis

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated August 11 2023 - 11:26am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Goulburn information centre has lit up pink and purple to raise awareness for eosinophilic gastrointestinal disease (EGIDs), commonly called Eosinophilic Colitis (EoC) week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.