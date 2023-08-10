The Goulburn information centre has lit up pink and purple to raise awareness for eosinophilic gastrointestinal disease (EGIDs), commonly called Eosinophilic Colitis (EoC) week.
Both the information centre and Goulburn Soldiers Club have been drenched in bright pink and purple lights all week to start a conversation on the rare condition.
The disease is a rare condition which affects the digestive system of sufferers. For those who deal with the condition it can often mean extreme pain and discomfort in the gut when eating various foods, especially those with a high acidic level.
There is no known cause or cure at this point.
For sufferers it can often mean ongoing treatment including the use of steroids and various other medications to make day-to-day life more manageable.
16-year-old Bethany Davey and her family took part in the EoC top eight challenge which meant cutting out all milk, eggs, wheat, fish, penusts, tree nuts, soy and shellfish, which all have the potential to worsen the condition.
The Year 11 student said she saw some positive results.
"It was initially a little challenging but we did try out some interesting recipes," Bethany said.
Along with the support of her friends and family, she has managed to raise more than $1000 for the cause.
Bethany isn't the only one in Goulburn with the condition. 4-year-old Ike was also diagnosed with a variant Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) when he was one.
Ike's mum Corrie said that it can be hard not knowing how sick he's going to be on a day-to-day basis.
"It's a little difficult sometimes, especially not knowing what kind of day he's going to have," Corrie said.
Goulburn Mayor Peter Walker said he's happy to promote awareness for the condition especially when there is so much to learn about it.
"We're going to get around this cause as a community so we can assist those living with it."
EoC week wrapped up this week, further information about the condition that affects less than five percent of the population can be found on the EoC website.
