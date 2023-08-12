Grumpy Old Man - I was stepping out without stepping up

So I recently signed up to walk 30km.
Some people asked me why I would want to do such a thing, given that I am old, unfit and overweight.
I said it was because I always like to challenge myself, to push my own limits, and it was raising money and awareness for a good cause.
But I lied.
The real reason I did it is because I am stupid.
I often marvel how women experience all the pain and trauma of childbirth, and then go back for more - sometimes time and time again.
And in my younger days I often joked how any woman having more than one child must have a really short memory, and maybe selective amnesia.
But then again, I did this ridiculously long walk two years ago, and went through all the pain and legs cramps it entailed that lasted for day, and forgot all about that when putting my hand up again this year.
And I don't even get a nice new baby as a reward - so who is the dopey one now?
But there are things you learn about yourself when walking for about seven hours.
For me, the first was - don't do that.
Then there was the realisation that I'm not as fit as I hoped, but I was more stubborn or even bloody-minded than I expected - even if I did spend that final couple of hours looking for a taxi to take me to the finish line.
Of course, a taxi was hard to come by as I trudged along Jervis Bay's bush tracks and beaches.
And speaking of beaches, while the sand was reasonably firm on some, there were other sections where it was white, soft and yielding, and seemed to want to grab my feet, hold it, and develop long-term relationships.
It certainly tested my legs muscles.
And you know those movie scenes where a person is running towards and destination, but a bit of Hollywood magic makes it look like no matter what the person does, the destination keeps getting further and further away?
Well, I certainly felt like that at times.
The other thing I discovered is that, apart from the obvious, men and women are incredibly different.
While I was happy to walk silently and enjoy the serenity, while taking in spectacular views and listening to the birds and other wildlife, the women, by and large, were not.
They walked in pairs and groups, and did not stop talking the entire time.
Their mouths were going at 100 miles and minute from before the start to after the finish, barely missing a beat.
Now, I don't mind people chatting and catching up, but where on earth did they find the energy and oxygen supply to do this throughout a 30km walk.
There I was coughing, wheezing and occasionally gasping for air, while the woman strolled by, mouths trying to set new speed records.
How?
Do women have a spare lung that no-one has discovered to date?
Or is it just because they we not carrying the same level of excess weight as me?
