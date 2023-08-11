Two people were transported to Canberra Hospital on the morning of Friday, August 11, following a car crash.
Emergency services were called to the Hume Highway, about 1km south of the Goulburn interchange, at 9am.
They found a vehicle had rolled in the northbound lane, just south of Run-O-Waters bridge.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said a male in his sixties suffered chest injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene. He was then taken by road ambulance to Canberra Hospital, along with a female occupant.
Police said the woman, aged in her fifties, sustained a suspected broken sternum. The couple was from Victoria.
The highway's northbound lane was closed for just over one hour.
The vehicle was towed from the scene. NSW Fire and Rescue also attended.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
In related news, Marulan RFS crew cleaned up a small fuel spill near the town just after 9am Friday.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Jacob Boddy, said a truck had spilled 15 to 20 litres of diesel near the Southbound BP on the Hume Highway.
They used an absorbent material to clean the diesel spill and ensured there were no further traces along the highway. The truck was not located.
