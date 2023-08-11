Goulburn Post
Updated

Emergency services attend car rollover on highway near Goulburn

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated August 11 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 12:00pm
Emergency services attended a single-vehicle rollover on the Hume Highway near Goulburn on Friday morning. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Emergency services attended a single-vehicle rollover on the Hume Highway near Goulburn on Friday morning. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Two people were transported to Canberra Hospital on the morning of Friday, August 11, following a car crash.

