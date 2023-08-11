A splash of colour and a tribute to Indigenous culture has been unveiled at Goulburn Base Hospital.
The piece of art is one of three Aboriginal artworks that is currently hung throughout the hospital.
At an official unveiling lead head by of the Goulburn Hospital and Health Servould Redevelopment Arts and Heritage working group. John Gale, the artwork was unveiled to the public and is now an eye-catching staple of the reception area at Goulburn Base Hospital.
More than 30 people showed up to the unveiling and speeches were given by Mr Gale, local Gundara woman, Teena Riley, board member of NSW district, Jennifer Gordon, Indigenous representative for Goulburn Base Hospital, Marion Knight, and artist Monica Bridge.
The event was opened by Mr Gale who said that he was excited to see more Indigenous artwork being hung around the hospital.
"We already have some beautiful pieces hanging around the area and this particular piece is going to add a lot of colour to the first point of entrance to the hospital," Mr Gale said.
Following his address, board member of NSW Health District, Jennifer Gordon, was brought to the podium who discussed the importance of an improved health system for Aboriginal communities around the region.
"It's wonderful to see Australia's increased acknowledgement of the first-nation's people," Ms Gordon said.
Following her address, Ms Riley was introduced to the microphone to show her appreciation to Ms Bridge, for her work behind the project.
"This is much more than artwork but more a journey of true and genuine consultation and collaboration," Ms Riley said.
"She puts her heart and soul into everything she does and this project is a true testament to that."
Aboriginal representative from Goulburn Base Hospital Marianne Knight was then welcomed to the stage. Ms Knight expressed her gratitude to the NSW Government for their on-going collaboration.
"The southern NSW community has embraced the artwork produced and now that artwork is being spread further across the community," Ms Knight said.
The artist of the hour Monica Bridge was then introduced. Ms Bridge gave a background on the painting.
"I want people to look at the painting like a map of Goulburn, showing culturally significant places in the area" Ms Bridge said.
"I spent a lot of time looking at maps from around the Goulburn region and I want this art to reflect that.
"I want to thank the people of the Aboriginal community for their assistance when it came to what to include in the project," Ms Bridge said.
