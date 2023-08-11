Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Artist Monica Bridge unveils brand new Aboriginal artwork at Goulburn Base Hospital

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated August 18 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aboriginal artist Monica Bridge spent many years working on her most recent piece of art. Image supplied.
Aboriginal artist Monica Bridge spent many years working on her most recent piece of art. Image supplied.

A splash of colour and a tribute to Indigenous culture has been unveiled at Goulburn Base Hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.