Raina Savage has resigned as Goulburn's performing arts centre manager for a new opportunity.
Her sudden resignation after more than two years in the role has shocked some in council ranks but they have wished her well in her new endeavour.
The council's corporate services director, Brendan Hollands, said Ms Savage was leaving to take up a management position with Picton's new performing arts centre. The first sods were turned on the 350-seat "state-of-the-art" venue in May.
"It (the resignation) took us by surprise because you don't like to lose a staff member like that. But these opportunities to bring a new facility online don't come up very often...," he said.
"...The diversity of shows and events Raina has been able to achieve in a very short time is her greatest achievement."
Ms Savage was not permitted to speak to the media under a council directive.
Mr Hollands said the departure was amicable and Ms Savage had given a "fair amount of notice." She had advised senior management of her decision but it wasn't widely known within staff ranks.
Ms Savage announced her resignation at a GPAC members event on Tuesday night. The Post understands that one councillor present was hearing it for the first time.
She was appointed as GPAC manager in March, 2021 before construction of the $19 million facility was complete. Ms Savage set about drawing in big name acts but also affordable fixtures with broad appeal. She previously told The Post it was essential the venue was inclusive of community groups and different cultures.
"In five years I hope that people will be excited about GPAC, that they know what's going on there and there's an exciting program with high quality performances," she said.
"I'd like to see it putting on big productions for the community, for them to be involved and the space to be activated to the point where it's a place to also eat and lots of people take part in workshops. I want there to be a buzz in the main street."
Shakesperian plays, symphony orchestras, a wide variety of dance, comedians, authors, children's shows and local productions have been held at the 400-seat venue.
After one year, more than 24,000 people had passed through the doors, 107 shows performed, 140 events held and almost 50 people employed in various capacities.
Mr Hollands said numbers through the door had exceeded expectations but in terms of financial turnover, the council was "a bit behind."
Electricity prices were higher than expected and now it was a matter of balancing income with expenses.
He said while it was a shame to lose Ms Savage, the GPAC now had a firm reputation to attract acts, which would also assist recruitment for a replacement.
"Raina leaves big shoes to fill and hopefully we'll have a new manager sooner rather than later," Mr Hollands said.
The process could take up to 10 weeks. An interim manager is yet to be appointed.
Meantime, Mayor Peter Walker said Ms Savage had injected a "different attitude" to the arts in Goulburn and opened people's eyes to opportunities.
"It's been sensational," he said of the performances.
"Raina had the contacts and I hope that can be carried on...She was a great person to appoint because she brought a lot of different art, culture and engagement to the community and did it extremely well. If she's moving on to bigger and better things I wish her well."
