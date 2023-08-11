Goulburn Post
Crookwell Dogs one win away from the big dance

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 11 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 2:19pm
The Dogs are through to the South Coast Monaro grand final. Picture from the Crookwell Dogs Facebook page.
The Crookwell Dogs are one win away from the big dance following their 29-17 win over the Taralga Tigers on Saturday, August 5.

