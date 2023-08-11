The Crookwell Dogs are one win away from the big dance following their 29-17 win over the Taralga Tigers on Saturday, August 5.
Having triumphed over Taralga twice this year, the Dogs understood that this encounter would prove more challenging due to the Tigers' expanding roster.
The game commenced with both teams showcasing solid defensive prowess.
The Dogs seized the initiative as winger Mitchell 'Gooba' Horton executed a splendid try, capitalizing on a well-placed strategic kick from Danny Knight.
This score was followed by a swift response from Taralga, who managed to cross the try line themselves.
Taralga gained the upper hand on the scoreboard through a penalty try, resulting from an alleged illegal hit by Gooba Horton in-goal.
Undeterred, Crookwell quickly retaliated with a try of their own, courtesy of centre William Croker, who capitalized on a solid foundation laid by the Dogs' forwards.
Soon after, Edward Price showcased his individual brilliance, darting through a gap in Taralga's defense and covering 20m for a spectacular try.
As the first half came to a close, Taralga managed to put up another score, leaving the Dogs with a narrow lead of 19-17.
The second half saw the Dogs continue their strong defensive stand and maintain a favorable field position, capitalizing on Taralga's persistent lack of discipline.
A penalty goal by Liam Jones extended Crookwell's lead to 23-17.
In the closing stages of the game, William Croker secured his second try of the day, expanding Crookwell's lead to 29-17.
Despite the late efforts from Taralga, the Dogs held their ground, ultimately emerging victorious with a final score of 29-17.
The Dogs will play the Hall Bushrangers at Memorial Oval on Saturday, August 9 for a spot in the grand final.
